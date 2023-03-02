Two arrested and a third Identified in connection with machete robberies

Hamilton Police have arrested two suspects as well as identified a third who were involved in two separate Hamilton robberies in February.

Brandon Andres Omardeen, a 33-year-old male of No Fixed Address, has been charged with the following:

Four counts of robbery

Two counts of disguise with intent

Two counts of aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Obstruct Police

Monifa Chimmere Clarke, a 39-year-old female from Niagara Falls, was also charged with two counts of robbery. She has been released on an Undertaking.

Police have identified a third suspect: Tanika Karen Galloway, a 25-year-old of No Fixed Address. Galloway is believed to be in Toronto or Peel Region and an arrest warrant has since been issued.

All three individuals are facing charges in connection with robberies that took place on February 11th around South Service Road and Fifty Road, and February 18th, in the area of Hess Street and King Street West.

In the first instance, a male and female suspect entered a business and demanded money. Though the male brandished a machete no one was injured, and the suspects scooped up the cash and fled.

In the February 18th robbery, two business employees sustained life altering injuries after being assaulted with a machete and a taser before the suspects fled.

Omardeen and Clarke’s subsequent arrests were made after Hamilton Police BEAR Unit, along with Niagara Regional Police Service Emergency Task Unit worked together to execute a search warrant.

Police have requested that anyone who has information that could help with the investigation of this crime contact D/C Boris Iveljic at (905) 540-6327, D/C Mike Suffoletta at (905) 546-8936, or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge of the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit at (905) 546-2991.