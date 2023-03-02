Friday , 3 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Two arrested and a third Identified in connection with machete robberies
News

Two arrested and a third Identified in connection with machete robberies

Story by Nathan Reid-Welford

March 2, 20231 Mins read99 Views

Hamilton Police have arrested two suspects as well as identified a third who were involved in two separate Hamilton robberies in February.

Brandon Andres Omardeen, a 33-year-old male of No Fixed Address, has been charged with the following:

  • Four counts of robbery
  • Two counts of disguise with intent
  • Two counts of aggravated assault
  • Assault with a weapon
  • Obstruct Police

Monifa Chimmere Clarke, a 39-year-old female from Niagara Falls, was also charged with two counts of robbery. She has been released on an Undertaking.

Police have identified a third suspect: Tanika Karen Galloway, a 25-year-old of No Fixed Address. Galloway is believed to be in Toronto or Peel Region and an arrest warrant has since been issued.

All three individuals are facing charges in connection with robberies that took place on February 11th around South Service Road and Fifty Road, and February 18th, in the area of Hess Street and King Street West.

In the first instance, a male and female suspect entered a business and demanded money. Though the male brandished a machete no one was injured, and the suspects scooped up the cash and fled.

In the February 18th robbery, two business employees sustained life altering injuries after being assaulted with a machete and a taser before the suspects fled.

Omardeen and Clarke’s subsequent arrests were made after Hamilton Police BEAR Unit, along with Niagara Regional Police Service Emergency Task Unit worked together to execute a search warrant.

Police have requested that anyone who has information that could help with the investigation of this crime contact D/C Boris Iveljic at (905) 540-6327, D/C Mike Suffoletta at (905) 546-8936, or Detective Sergeant Shane Groombridge of the Hamilton Police BEAR Unit at (905) 546-2991.

Previous post House sales continue to drop as prices start to stabilize

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Claremont downbound lanes closed due to potential for rock fall.

March 2, 2023
News

Two arrested and a third Identified in connection with machete robberies

March 2, 2023
Business

House sales continue to drop as prices start to stabilize

March 2, 2023
News

School is out for controversial Halton teacher, as board debates dress policy

March 2, 2023

Related Articles

News

Claremont downbound lanes closed due to potential for rock fall.

An urgent erosion and slope stability concern has once again developed along...

By March 2, 2023
News

School is out for controversial Halton teacher, as board debates dress policy

Most of the five hour Halton District School Board meeting Wednesday was...

By March 2, 2023
News

City’s emergency housing system “in danger of collapse”: staff

It was a sobering budget session for members of Hamilton City Council...

By March 1, 2023
News

Public to get details on proposed Enbridge pipeline for ArcelorMittal Dofasco’s green steel project

Public consultation is underway for the proposed pipeline that will enable ArcelorMittal...

By March 1, 2023