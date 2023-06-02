Friday , 2 June 2023
News

Two 17-year-olds charged with pointing a gun

June 2, 20231 Mins read141 Views

On Wednesday,  shortly before 7:00 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Charlton Avenue West and Bay Street South for a report of a male with a firearm.

When police got there they were told that two males got out of a cab, pointed a firearm and then entered a residence in the area.

During the investigation police located the males and seized the firearm. As a result two male youths were charged.

One of the accused youth was on a release from the courts for previous charges and was on conditions to not possess any weapons, firearms or ammunition.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Brad Clark at 905-546-3833   BClark@hamiltonpolice.ca .

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

Previous post Family of slain Stoney Creek couple issue public statement

Related Articles

News

LRT meeting yields little news, no answers on displaced tenants

Hamilton LRT subcommittee meetings, when they happen, continue to follow the pattern...

ByJune 2, 2023
News

Family of slain Stoney Creek couple issue public statement

The families of 27-year-old Carissa MacDonald and 28-year-old Aaron Stone, who died...

ByJune 2, 2023
News

RAHB AREA HOME PRICES TREND UPWARDS FOR THE FIFTH CONSECUTIVE MONTH

Housing sales in the Bay area increased by 12 percent over April...

ByJune 2, 2023
News

Hamilton Housing and homelessness budget up by 55 percent in five years

An opportunity is coming up this month that will allow residents of...

ByJune 1, 2023