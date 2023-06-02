Two 17-year-olds charged with pointing a gun

On Wednesday, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Hamilton Police were called to the area of Charlton Avenue West and Bay Street South for a report of a male with a firearm.

When police got there they were told that two males got out of a cab, pointed a firearm and then entered a residence in the area.

During the investigation police located the males and seized the firearm. As a result two male youths were charged.

One of the accused youth was on a release from the courts for previous charges and was on conditions to not possess any weapons, firearms or ammunition.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Acting Detective Sergeant Brad Clark at 905-546-3833 BClark@hamiltonpolice.ca .

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit r anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.