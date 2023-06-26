TTC cancels subway car order, citing lack of funding from senior governments

In possibly a response to escalating costs the Toronto Transit Commission has been forced to cancel a request for proposals it issued last fall for new subway trains. In a statement to vendors last Friday the TTC stated:

The Toronto Transit Commission issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) on October 13, 2022 for the procurement of New Subway Trains.

The RFP indicated that the TTC was in the process of actively pursuing additional funding from other orders of government (Provincial and Federal), and that contract award was subject to receiving full funding commitments by early 2023. As detailed in item 1.2.2 – Funding Status of Part 1 – Invitation and Submission Instructions of the RFP document: “Timelines associated with this RFP have been communicated to potential funding partners, and a request for confirmation of funding by early 2023 has been requested. In order to receive the NST deliveries in time for the legacy fleet replacement and to meet growth needs, the TTC has elected to commence the procurement at this time, however, contract award is subject to receiving full funding commitments.”

Unfortunately, the additional funding required has not been secured and as such, TTC is cancelling the RFP effective immediately, and the Bonfire Portal will be closed.

The TTC will continue to have discussions with the Provincial and Federal governments on funding requirements for New Subway Trains and evaluate the requirements for issuance of a future Request for Pre-Qualification and Request for Proposals in the future.

The 15-year project was intended to replace 80 subway cars at a price of $2.5 billion. The TTC says it is still negotiating for the funding but was forced to cancel the RFP due to the uncertainty of funding. The news comes as several of Metrolinx’s transit projects—the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in particular are experiencing massive cost overruns and construction delays.