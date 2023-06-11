Trump indictment dominates Sunday Morning political talk shows

The Sunday morning talk shows had but one topic of discussion—the Trump Indictment over his handling of classified documents. Trump ally, Ohio congressman Jim Jordan clashed with CNNs Dana Bash trying to claim that Trump had declassified a document that he was in the process of showing someone even though the transcript clearly showed Trump admitting the document was classified. Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr. this past week on CBS, declared, “This is not a case of the Department of Justice conducting a witch hunt. … This would have gone nowhere had the president just returned the documents, but he jerked them around for a year and a half. … There is no excuse for what he did here.”

Laurence Tribe, a Harvard Law Professor, said on MSNBC’s Velshi Show, “read the indictment of Donald Trump. You just read it and it blows your mind away… Virtually all of the evidence in here comes right from Donald Trump’s mouth.”

For his part, former President Trump appeared to be pointing to his vote totals as a reason the indictment should not have been made. “They go after a popular president—a president that got more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far and did much better in the second election than the first, and they go after him of a boxes hoax—just like the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax and all of the others-its been going on for seven years. They can’t stop. It is election interference at the highest level…I’m an innocent man, I’m an innocent person.”

In a rarity for federal indictments, photographs showing the way the documents were stored were included in the legal document. They showed dozens of boxes stashed in a washroom, piled on a stage in a ballroom to which anyone had access and in some storage rooms—one of which showed documents scattered on the floor out of their boxes.

The full indictment document can be read here.