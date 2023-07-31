Trudeau in Hamilton for affordable housing announcement

Prime Minister Trudeau was in Hamilton Monday with local Liberal MPs to announce a federal contribution of $45 million towards the rebuilding of 214 units exiting housing as well as new units targeting individuals and families > The total value of the project is $64 million which includes Hamilton’s share of over $19 million.

The units will be in four locations— at 90 Carling Street in Westdale; 104-106 Bay Street, where the units will be geared towards women and children; 219 East Avenue North, where the housing is aimed at indigenous individuals and 32 Clapham Road. 32 Clapham Road in, east Hamilton for seniors. The Carling Street Westdale units will be rented at $1,400 per month and are aimed at attracting nurses.

Mayor Andrea Horwath thanked the Prime Minister noting, “this funding will ease pressure on our shelter system and change the lives of Hamilton residents, through support for four Hamilton housing initiatives designed to address the needs of seniors, Indigenous Peoples, women and children fleeing domestic violence, and people experiencing mental health.”