Transit area rating gets bumped as subcommittee unable to achieve a summer quorum

Even the ability to attend council meetings remotely failed to save the Transit Area-Rating Subcommittee from being cancelled due to lack of quorum. Members Clark, Cassar and McMeekin showed up, but councillors Hwang, Tadeson, and Alex Wilson were no-shows. As a result Karl Andrus, representing Hamilton Transit Riders was unable to make a planned presentation to the committee.

The committee, had they met, would have seen yet another presentation from staff on the implications of changing the current area-rating system for transit. The current system is premised on the idea that residents who receive no transit should not pay for it. That covers much of the rural areas of Flamborough, Glanbrook, Ancaster and Dundas.

The urbanized portions of Ancaster and Dundas, Waterdown and Stoney Creek do receive transit service and they are taxed, based on the amount of service they receive.

Ward 8 Councillor John Paul Danko has long argued that Hamilton should end area rating for transit now which would mean all areas would pay the same and then add service improvements as required.

Staff presented figures showing what the impact of ending transit area rating would look like, and frankly the numbers haven’t changed much from countless previous presentations: The rural areas without transit would face annual tax hikes ranging from $252 in Glanbrook to $349 in rural Ancaster. The portions of the suburbs now receiving transit would also pay more—ranging from $83 to $183 per year. The beneficiary would be the old city of Hamilton Wards which would see a decrease of $111 per year.

Andrus told the Bay Observer that his quarrel with what staff is proposing is that it doesn’t add any new money for transit—the increases in the suburbs are offset by the tax decrease in the older city. “I think there is an appetite for more and better transit and that people are prepared to pay extra to get it,” he told the Bay Observer, “but I don’t believe people who are getting no transit should pay.”

The matter will come up for discussion whenever staff are able to reschedule today’s cancelled meeting.