Friday , 4 August 2023
Tragic Ending in Search for Missing 14-Year-Old in Lake Ontario

August 3, 20231 Mins read546 Views
Malcolm Belgrave GoFundMe (provided by family)

The 14-year-old who whose body was recovered from Lake Ontario yesterday has been identified by his family as Malcolm Belgrave. The family contacted the Hamilton Spectator with the statement. “It’s with extreme sadness that we’ve learned of Malcolm’s passing,. Malcolm was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who will be sadly missed by so many.” The family also announced the establishment of a GoFundMe account Remembering Malcolm Belgrave, has been set up to help the family cover expenses for his memorial service.

The teen was on an inflatable device with friends in the waters off Beach Boulevard, when he apparently slipped off the craft and was not seen again. Friends of the youngster told CHCH news on the weekend that the teen was not a strong swimmer. The water on lake Ontario was fairly rough on the weekend.

The search for the victim included individual citizens, the Hamilton Fire Department, Hamilton Paramedic Service, Halton Regional Police Service Marine Unit, Hamilton Beach Rescue/Coast Guard, Niagara Regional Police Marine Unit, The Ontario Provincial Police, Mohawk College and the Royal Canadian Air Force Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Trenton, who assisted in the search for the missing person.

