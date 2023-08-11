Tough questions persist for Ford and Clark over Auditor-General’s Greenbelt probe

If Premier Doug Ford’s communications advisors thought a good news announcement about affordable housing was going to counteract the negative media storm following the release of the Auditor General’s Greenbelt probe, they were mistaken. Media took over where they left off Wednesday as Premier Ford and Housing Minister Steve Clark presided over the announcement of an Indwell supportive housing project in Mississauga.

For their part, both Ford and Clark doubled down on their contention that the process to open up parts of the greenbelt, while flawed, was necessary to meet the province’s short-term goal of 150,000 new homes as well as the 10-year goal of creating 1.5 million homes.

Thursday the government announced it would ask the Integrity Commissioner to look into the relationship between Clark’s Chief of staff, Ryan Amoto and the developers who, according to the AG report, lobbied him to make significant changes that would take land they owned out of the restricted area. Reporters were incredulous that a political staffer could shoulder the burden of implementing the government’s number one priority without the explicit knowledge of the Minister and probably the Premier.

In his press conference Wednesday, the Premier took a shot at Burlington, who he said had trailed every other municipality in the GTA in meeting the housing targets they had pledged. Meed Ward denied that Burlington was dragging its feet saying it had tens of thousands of homes in the pipeline.

Ford was also asked to comment on a demand from Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath that in light of the A-G report the government should rescind its greenbelt expansion slated for the Hamilton area,

The Premier told reporters that almost all of the land that has been taken out of the Greenbelt is already privately owned, and has been in some case for decades.