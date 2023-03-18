Toronto could get to host more FIFA World Cup games in 2026

CP 24 is reporting that Toronto could be in line to host some extra games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIDA has changed the various team groupings from three teams to four and that will result in an extra 24 games needed to whittle down the 48-team field.

The original expectation was that BMO Field would likely see five games. Temporary seats will be added to increase the stadium’s capacity to 45,000

CP 24 quotes Coun. Jaye Robinson, who is helping to lead the city’s planning for the 2026 World Cup, as saying “The economic benefits would just grow (with more games). Already it is $307 million GDP impact, 3,300 jobs and 174,000 overnight visitors. And of course a billion TV viewers, which showcases Toronto. But with every match that goes up.”

FIFA has so far not indicated how the additional games will be allocated between Canada, the US and Mexico who are sharing the hosting of the tournament.