Sunday , 19 March 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Toronto could get to host more FIFA World Cup games in 2026
News

Toronto could get to host more FIFA World Cup games in 2026

March 18, 20231 Mins read162 Views

CP 24 is reporting that Toronto could be in line to host some extra games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. FIDA has changed the various team groupings from three teams to four and that will result in an extra 24 games needed to whittle down the 48-team field.

The original expectation was that BMO Field would likely see five games. Temporary seats will be added to increase the stadium’s capacity to 45,000

CP 24 quotes Coun. Jaye Robinson, who is helping to lead the city’s planning for the 2026 World Cup, as saying “The economic benefits would just grow (with more games). Already it is $307 million GDP impact, 3,300 jobs and 174,000 overnight visitors. And of course a billion TV viewers, which showcases Toronto. But with every match that goes up.”

FIFA has so far not indicated how the additional games will be allocated between Canada, the US and Mexico who are sharing the hosting of the tournament.

Previous post Celebrating Spring in Burlington with Indigenous Public Art

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Toronto could get to host more FIFA World Cup games in 2026

March 18, 2023
ArtsNews

Celebrating Spring in Burlington with Indigenous Public Art

March 18, 2023
Opinion

Remembering Hamilton Crimestoppers on its 40th anniversary

March 18, 2023
ArtsHome & Design

Annual Spring Pottery Sale May 5th to7th Lions Memorial Community Centre, Dundas

March 18, 2023

Related Articles

ArtsNews

Celebrating Spring in Burlington with Indigenous Public Art

The City of Burlington’s public art program, in collaboration with local Indigenous...

By March 18, 2023
ArtsCommunity NewsNews

Barton in Bloom

Dana Oikawa looks at the plan for new gardens around the Barton...

By March 18, 2023
News

Hamilton Police continue to round up suspects in the Stoney Creek Car Wash Break-in that left a man injured

Hamilton Police have arrested a third individual in relation to the Ezee...

By March 17, 2023
News

Hamilton Police looking for man wanted on murder charges

Hamilton Police have joined the search for a man wanted for first-degree...

By March 16, 2023