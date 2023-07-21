Tony Bennett Passes: Career spanned eight decades

Tony Bennett was one of the last remaining legendary crooners from the Golden Age of American popular music. He gained fame in the early 1950s with his unique vocal style and became an iconic figure in traditional pop, jazz, and show tunes. His smooth and soulful voice, as well as his exceptional phrasing and interpretive skills, have won him a devoted fan base across generations.

Some of Tony Bennett’s most popular songs include “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “The Good Life,” “Rags to Riches,” and “Fly Me to the Moon.” He has won numerous awards throughout his career, including multiple Grammy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Aside from his successful music career, Tony Bennett is also an accomplished painter. He created a significant body of artwork, which has been exhibited and appreciated by art enthusiasts worldwide.

Tony Bennett’s dedication to his craft and his timeless contributions to the music industry solidified his status as one of the greatest and most enduring entertainers in American history.

Born Anthony Dominick Benedetto on August 3, 1926 in Astoria, Queens, New York City, Bennett served in the US army in Germany in the last year of WWII seeing fierce action in Germany. He started singing in a special services unit entertaining troops. After the war he received formal vocal training at the American Theatre Wing. He sang while waiting on tables and was noticed by Pearl Baily who introduced Bennett to Bob Hope who took Bennett on the road with him and who shortened his Italian name to Tony Bennett.

Bennett’s first big hit was “Because of You” in 1951 which went to number one on the charts followed by “Rags to Riches.” Bennet survived the advent of rock and roll as he become more of a jazz singer, developing a classy nightclub act. He had a pop hit in 1962 with “I left My Heart in San Francisco.”

For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He’s the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more.”

Frank Sinatra in a 1965 Life Magazine interview

As he approached his 90’s Bennett reached a much younger audience recoding duets with the likes of Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga. Regarding his choices in music, Bennett reiterated his artistic stance in a 2010 interview: I’m not staying contemporary for the big record companies, I don’t follow the latest fashions. I never sing a song that’s badly written. In the 1920s and ’30s, there was a renaissance in music that was the equivalent of the artistic Renaissance. Cole Porter, Johnny Mercer and others just created the best songs that had ever been written. These are classics, and finally they’re not being treated as light entertainment. This is classical music.”