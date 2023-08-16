Wednesday , 16 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Tiny Shelters proposal discussed on Scott Radley Show on CHML
News

Tiny Shelters proposal discussed on Scott Radley Show on CHML

August 16, 20231 Mins read94 Views

Depending on who’s talking, the plan to establish a tiny shelter encampment on a parking lot on Strachan Street north of the LIUNA station caught a number of stakeholders by surprise. Residents on the street whose homes face the current tent encampment, which will be replaced by a complex of 25 tiny shelters installed by HATS, say they were not consulted. The Ward Councillor Cameron Kroetsch says he only learned about it when he read his agenda for Monday’s General Issues Committee meeting. For his part, Tom Cooper, a HATS board member says he didn’t know, although city staff, while not directly refuting HATS claim, said in reply to questions from Kathy Renwald, “HATS has been aware of information that staff learned in exploring  these specific sites (sites originally recommended by HATS that did not include Strachan)  and in many instances, reasons for not pursuing further were discussed previously at Council. The Strachan site was identified as a result of the jurisdictional scan that staff conducted, considering criteria from both HATS and the City’s Housing Services Division.”

In any event the tiny shelter plan has been approved by the Hamilton General Issues committee and the matter was the topic of discussion on the Scott Radley Show with Scott and Bay Observer Publisher John Best.

Previous post My 'listening tour' with late Maple Leaf great Bobby Baun

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Breaking: Opposition mounting to Dundas Street name change. Three former Toronto Mayors call for reconsideration

August 16, 2023
News

Grey Cup Week will be filled with special events in Hamilton

August 16, 2023
News

Tiny Shelters proposal discussed on Scott Radley Show on CHML

August 16, 2023
Uncategorized

My ‘listening tour’ with late Maple Leaf great Bobby Baun

August 15, 2023

Related Articles

News

Breaking: Opposition mounting to Dundas Street name change. Three former Toronto Mayors call for reconsideration

Three former Toronto Mayors, David Crombie, John Sewell and Art Eggleton, have...

ByAugust 16, 2023
News

Grey Cup Week will be filled with special events in Hamilton

The plans for Grey Cup week have been unveiled and it promises...

ByAugust 16, 2023
News

Justice: Loud Muffler leads to drug bust

Note to possessors of illegal drugs–noisy mufflers attract cops. Hamilton Police arrested...

ByAugust 15, 2023
News

City of Hamilton gearing up for possible strike by its 3,000 CUPE workers

With only six days to go before a strike by City workers...

ByAugust 15, 2023