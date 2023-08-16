Tiny Shelters proposal discussed on Scott Radley Show on CHML

Depending on who’s talking, the plan to establish a tiny shelter encampment on a parking lot on Strachan Street north of the LIUNA station caught a number of stakeholders by surprise. Residents on the street whose homes face the current tent encampment, which will be replaced by a complex of 25 tiny shelters installed by HATS, say they were not consulted. The Ward Councillor Cameron Kroetsch says he only learned about it when he read his agenda for Monday’s General Issues Committee meeting. For his part, Tom Cooper, a HATS board member says he didn’t know, although city staff, while not directly refuting HATS claim, said in reply to questions from Kathy Renwald, “HATS has been aware of information that staff learned in exploring these specific sites (sites originally recommended by HATS that did not include Strachan) and in many instances, reasons for not pursuing further were discussed previously at Council. The Strachan site was identified as a result of the jurisdictional scan that staff conducted, considering criteria from both HATS and the City’s Housing Services Division.”

In any event the tiny shelter plan has been approved by the Hamilton General Issues committee and the matter was the topic of discussion on the Scott Radley Show with Scott and Bay Observer Publisher John Best.