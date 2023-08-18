Tiny shelters, and encampment protocol get council approval

The city’s encampment protocol including the decision to install 25 tiny shelters on Strachan Street has been ratified by City Council by a vote of 10-6. Most of those who spoke in opposition expressed concern that tents will continue to be allowed in parks under the protocol. Councillor Brad Clark said the city could have explored other city properties that are not parks.

Ward Two Councillor Cameron Kroetsch said the substitution of tiny shelters for the existing row of tents along Strachan Street might actually represent an improvement as the shelter complex will include sanitation facilities. Delegates to the General Issues Committee where the protocol was approved Monday, complained about people relieving themselves on private property. Kroetsch posted a list of frequently-asked questions and answers and from that, it appears the existing tent dwellers on Strachan will not necessarily be first in line for the tiny shelters. The posting says candidates for the shelters will be drawn from the “by-name” list which is a list staff have developed of all the persons who are unhoused in Hamilton. Once the tiny shelter site is up and running the tent encampment will no longer be permitted on the street which opens the door for a possible dismantling confrontation.

The encampment protocol passed despite a letter from the Jamesville Development Consortium asking council to delay implementation of the tiny housing proposal pending more consultation. Referring to an appeal CN rail has lodged against their plan to create affordable and market housing at the former Jamesville public housing site which abuts the Strachan encampment, they wrote, “without proper consultation, there is a risk of consequences that could negatively affect both residents and businesses alike for the foreseeable future.” The letter continues, “we believe a short-term, rushed solution is not worth putting the future of the community at risk without proper consultation.”

Under questioning staff confirmed what has been obvious to observers, that most bylaws around the use of parks have been relaxed. Councillor Esther Pauls was told that the police still have the authority to enforce criminal code infractions around drugs. An individual with first-hand knowledge of the encampment issue told the Bay Observer that a police officer described an incident where a drug dealer set up his own tent in an encampment in order to distribute drugs when fellow residents receive their monthly Ontario Works and ODSP payments.