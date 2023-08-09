Tiny housing idea gets revived as city staff take another kick at the encampment issue

As directed, Hamilton staff took the feedback they received from the public over the past three months and made some changes to the encampment policy they first presented to council in May. Chief among these was a proposal to establish a complex of 25 tiny houses on a parking lot at Strachan Linear Park, where tents now run along the length of the park from Bay Street to east of James Street. The plan does not call for dismantling existing encampments but rather providing more sanitary amenities and better supervision.

Staff also have abandoned the idea of establishing large, sanctioned encampments after the public expressed concern about the amount of debris that would be generated and the prospect of greater criminal activity at larger encampments. That means existing encampments will continue. Staff did deal with the delicate task of identifying potential sites for sanctioned encampments should council decide to implement them. The selection of sites that met the staff set of criteria would surely raise some eyebrows amongst affected councillors and residents. In addition to Strachan Park and Woodlands Park where substantial encampments exist now, the list of potential sites included:

Alexander Park in Ainslie Woods in Ward 1

Turner Park on Rymal Road near the Mountain Police Station in Ward 7

Valley Park at Mud Street and Paramount in Ward 9

Confederation Park Ward 10

Mohawk Sports Park Ward 6

All of which is likely to put the sanctioned large encampment idea to rest.

Other changes to the original proposal include increasing the buffer zone between encampments and neighbouring playgrounds, schools, and other places where the public gathers.

Staff is recommending providing year-round washroom and/or shower access via existing washrooms in parks, and at specified recreational centres in areas, both accompanied by security staff to ensure safety. Staff are recommending that two existing washrooms in two city parks be available and staffed 24 hours daily in addition to provision of shower and washroom facilities at two existing recreation facilities for 12 hours daily. Subject to Council approving resources, additional facilities can be added.

The public consultation process that staff were asked to conduct did not provide much guidance for staff. After three public meetings and an online response the takeaways were that the public generally were opposed to encampments in parks, but the Woodland and Strachan sites seem to be here to stay. Many in the public thought the long-term solution was to repurpose abandoned buildings like Sir John A Macdonald School to get rid of tents altogether.

The plan will double the current encampment budget to $3 Million and will include 24-hour security to washrooms, the hiring of additional outreach staff, some with personal homelessness experience, and various vehicles and equipment. At the end of the day the policy appears to mean that in some cases, at least, encampments and public parks will have to coexist.

Council will consider the proposal next week