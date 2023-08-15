Tiny Homes come with Big Questions

It took 12 hours yesterday for Hamilton city councillors to slog through a meeting primarily devoted to a new policy on encampments.

Thanks to the city’s YouTube channel I was able to watch and listen to it all (Cable 14 also carries council meetings).

It wasn’t all about encampments, homelessness, and housing. I learned that there’s a movement for instance to rename a road after Nicklaus Copernicus the astronomer. It was received warmly.

Because we all must multitask now, I also had time to make a cobbler, corn chowder, roasted cauliflower and cherry sauce while keenly listening.

After hours of staff presentations, questions and debate, some councillors still weren’t sure about key aspects of the new encampment policy which the city calls a protocol.

Six hours into the meeting councillor Brad Clark said, “I’m so confused.”

Understandable. The staff report referred to sanctioned sites and unsanctioned sites. Staff noted that of 16,000 people who responded to a survey on encampments, the vast majority did not want them in public parks. Yet a section of the encampment protocol identified seven parks where sanctioned encampments could be located..but are not allowed “at this time.”

So curiously the only site recommended as a “ sanctioned” site is a small parking lot in the North End on Strachan Street near the Go Station and in the middle of a residential neighbourhood.

The city will “lend” the parking lot to HATS, an organization which will build up to 25 Tiny Homes there. HATS (Hamilton Alliance for Tiny Shelters) will build and cover all costs to pay for security, services etc with no investment from the city.

The justification of this site by city staff could not have been more lukewarm. Michele Baird director of housing services for the city said they reviewed all the city sites for a Tiny Homes location reviewed criteria and “although Strachan doesn’t tick all their (HATS) boxes Strachan was the site we would recommend.”

Jason Thorne, general manager of planning said Strachan Street was recommended because it’s paved, it’s near services, and there’s green space and shade there.

The other thing there is -is the main line of CN Rail. CN is currently holding up the Jamesville housing site project with an Ontario Land Tribunal appeal. Whether they will object to this project is unknown. In general HATS prefers a larger site with a buffer from residential.

As reported in Sunday’s Bay Observer, the residents living on Strachan were not informed or consulted about the arrival of Tiny Homes in their neighborhood. That section of the street from Bay Street to Hughson Street is already an encampment of about 30 tents. The city says the tents will be moved out, when the Tiny Homes move in.

The new encampment protocol was approved at council yesterday. Other than Tiny Homes it includes a lot of language about allowable distances from encampments to parks, homes, sports fields etc. All the details can be found on the city website.

https://pub-hamilton.escribemeetings.com/Meeting.aspx?Id=7c90cba6-804a-483a-9a93-529944c937a2&Agenda=Merged&lang=English

