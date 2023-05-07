Sunday , 7 May 2023
Tiny Home buyers say they were fleeced

May 7, 20231 Mins read82 Views
Tiny home picture from Little Creek social media account

Halton police have arrested a builder of tiny homes after multiple complaints from buyers that they never got the units they paid for. Some of the buyers made deposits and others paid in full, but the houses did not materialize. The Better Business Bureau website contains customer complaints against Little Creek Homes all with similar stories about paying the builder and then being unable to contact him to get a progress update. Three complainants said they had lost deposits of between $10,000 and $82,000. Halton Police say some customers lost as much as $200,000.

Philip Bradley (58) of Mississauga has been charged with nine counts of fraud over $5000.

Bradley was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact D/Cst. Kevin Harvey of the Halton Police Regional Fraud Unit at (905) 465-8744.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

