Time for the Ancaster Lions Club Charity Craft and Gift Show

The Ancaster Lions Club Is holding its bi-annual Charity Craft and Gift Show On April 7th from 10 am to 4 PM. at the Ancaster Fairgrounds on the Southwest corner of HWY #52 at the intersection of Trinity Rd. & Wilson St. Ancaster. Attracting more than 100 vendors, the craft and gift show is the main fundraiser for the Ancaster Lions Club and supports the local community through various organizations. Ancaster Lions also lend support to Lions Club International and their broad reaching initiatives such as Dog Guides, Sight First, and Lions Disaster Preparedness and Relief. Interested vendors are asked to contact Lion Sue Hockridge directly at lionsuehockridge@gmail.com. For details visit. http://ancasterlions.com/craft-and-gift-show/