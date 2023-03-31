Saturday , 1 April 2023
Time for the Ancaster Lions Club Charity Craft and Gift Show

The Ancaster Lions Club Is holding its bi-annual Charity Craft and Gift Show On April 7th from 10 am to 4 PM. at the Ancaster Fairgrounds on the Southwest corner of HWY #52 at the intersection of Trinity Rd. & Wilson St. Ancaster. Attracting more than 100 vendors, the craft and gift show is the main fundraiser for the Ancaster Lions Club and supports the local community through various organizations. Ancaster Lions also lend support to Lions Club International and their broad reaching initiatives such as Dog Guides, Sight First, and Lions Disaster Preparedness and Relief. Interested vendors are asked to contact Lion Sue Hockridge directly at  lionsuehockridge@gmail.com. For details visit. http://ancasterlions.com/craft-and-gift-show/

News

Game-changing plan to reconfigure HSR service unveiled

March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Young artists present their works as annual art auction in support of HHSC autism services is back

March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Burlington gearing up for Earth Day with tree planting, events and tree giveaway

March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Time for the Ancaster Lions Club Charity Craft and Gift Show

March 31, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Young artists present their works as annual art auction in support of HHSC autism services is back

April is Autism Awareness Month and Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) McMaster Children’s...

By March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Burlington gearing up for Earth Day with tree planting, events and tree giveaway

The City of Burlington and BurlingtonGreen are hosting Earth Day activities at...

By March 31, 2023
Lifestyle

Conservation Halton offers 14 different camping experiences for kids

 Registration is open for Conservation Halton’s Ways of the Woods summer camps...

By March 24, 2023
Lifestyle

Interesting speaker lineup for Hamilton Third Age Learning

Hamilton Third Age Learning (HTAL) is now offering subscriptions to a series...

By March 24, 2023