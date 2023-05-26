Friday , 26 May 2023
Tim Hortons, Hamilton charities celebrate Smile Cookie drive amid labour criticism

May 26, 2023

The recent Tim Horton Smile Cookie drive raised over $369,000 for Hamilton Food Share and Food4Kids Hamilton. Nationally, the event raised over $19 million for local charities—a new record for the fundraising initiative.

Throughout the week, volunteers dedicated over 100 hours of their time to decorating Smile Cookies at the restaurants. Community members, Hamilton Professional Fire Fighters, Hamilton Police Officers, MPP’s and more took part.

“The Smile Cookie Campaign is always one of the highlights of our year. We are so thankful to Tim Horton’s and everyone who baked, decorated, and bought a cookie this year” Karen Randell, Senior Manager, Operations Hamilton Food Share

Cathy Haan, Executive Director, Food4Kids Hamilton, thanks Tim Hortons, adding, “We’re also very grateful to the volunteers who helped decorate the cookies!”

