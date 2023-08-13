TigerCats sign quarterback Mike Glass

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Sunday, the football club has signed American quarterback Mike Glass III.

Glass, 26, most recently spent time with the Montreal Alouettes (2023) after beginning his professional career with the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League (2022). The 6’0, 209-pound native of St. Louis, Missouri suited up in 20 games at Eastern Michigan University (2018-19), completing 338 of 518 pass attempts for 4,193 yards with 33 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while adding 189 carries for 840 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns. Glass began his collegiate career at Southwestern Community College (2016) where he suited up in 10 games, completing 99 of 191 pass attempts for 1,399 yards and 14 touchdowns with three interceptions.