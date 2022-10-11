TiCats team up with Interval House to combat gender-based violence

Interval House of Hamilton (IHOH) and The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are pleased to announce an expansion of the Be More Than A Bystander partnership to deliver the “Coaching Boys into Men” program.

Coaching Boys into Men (CBIM) was developed in the USA and is an evidence-based prevention program that trains and motivates coaches to teach their athletes healthy relationship skills. Research results indicate “athletes who participated in the program were significantly more likely to intervene when witnessing abusive or disrespectful behaviors among their peers and were also were less likely to have reported seeing abuse.” (www.coachescorner.org)

Said Sue Taylor, Executive Director, Interval House of Hamilton, “IHOH is delighted to announce this expansion of our joint gender-based violence awareness program with the Hamilton Sports Group. In Canada, a woman is killed by her intimate partner approximately every six (6) days and only 1 in 3 people in Canada understand what it means to give consent. Movements such has #metoo and #97percent demonstrate the overwhelming need for prevention and bystander intervention training.”

“Coaches are influential mentors, and the sports community plays an integral role in the healthy development of athletes. Now more than ever, as leading athletes, we need to tackle gender-based violence by engaging and educating our youth through teaching healthy relationship skills,” said Courtney Stephen, Director, Community Partnerships, Hamilton Sports Group.

The Coaching Boys into Men program engages athletic coaches to tackle gender-based violence by engaging in transformational discussions with their players. Through a comprehensive violence prevention curriculum, coaches are trained and provided resources to foster healthy attitudes and behaviours among athletes and to help prevent gender-based violence.

Interval House Hamilton supports women, with or without children, who are experiencing family violence, abuse, or human trafficking with access to safe emergency shelter, crisis lines, safety planning, counseling, and community programs. Interval House of Hamilton works to end gender-based violence by engaging boys, youth, men, and allies and providing bystander intervention training, creating transformational conversations, and mentoring healthy relationships.