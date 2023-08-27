TiCats pull a shocker, ending BC Lions home unbeaten streak

Nobody saw this coming after the Hamilton Ticats dreadful performance against the Edmonton Elks, but they went into BC place and took down BC 30-13 on Saturday night at BC Place. The Cats outscored a listless BC team in every quarter. Until this game the Lions had been undefeated at home.

The game hero was running back James Butler with 21 carries for 118 yards and two majors. Butler had been let go by the Lions in the offseason. For Butler it was personal as he reflected on breaking the Lions home unbeaten streak. “Undefeated at home, all that. We heard it all,” Butler told the Vancouver Province,. “It was us versus everybody. We knew no one’s gonna come and pick us, but why should they? No one’s gonna pick us at all, even after this. They still not gonna pick us. But they don’t need to. We don’t need the outside chatter. We don’t need the hype. Everybody can keep the hype. We’re just gonna keep it in the building and do our thing.” Quarterback Taylor Powell completed 18 of 23 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown as the Tabbies improved to 4-6.

Linebacker Jameer Thurman added an interception and receiver Tim White returned an onside kick attempt for a score in the fourth quarter of the winning effort for Hamilton.

The Tiger-Cats next play on Monday, Sep. 4 against the Toronto Argonauts at Tim Hortons Field in the first game of the doubleheader that closes out the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.