Monday , 28 August 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Sports TiCats pull a shocker, ending BC Lions home unbeaten streak
Sports

TiCats pull a shocker, ending BC Lions home unbeaten streak

August 27, 20231 Mins read217 Views
CFL Photo

Nobody saw this coming after the Hamilton Ticats dreadful performance against the Edmonton Elks, but they went into BC place and  took down BC 30-13 on Saturday night at BC Place. The Cats outscored a listless BC team in every quarter. Until this game the Lions had been undefeated at home.

The game hero was running back James Butler with 21 carries for 118 yards and two majors. Butler had been let go by the Lions in the offseason. For Butler it was personal as he reflected on breaking the Lions home unbeaten streak. “Undefeated at home, all that. We heard it all,” Butler told the Vancouver Province,. “It was us versus everybody. We knew no one’s gonna come and pick us, but why should they? No one’s gonna pick us at all, even after this. They still not gonna pick us. But they don’t need to. We don’t need the outside chatter. We don’t need the hype. Everybody can keep the hype. We’re just gonna keep it in the building and do our thing.” Quarterback Taylor Powell completed 18 of 23 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown as the Tabbies improved to 4-6.

Linebacker Jameer Thurman added an interception and receiver Tim White returned an onside kick attempt for a score in the fourth quarter of the winning effort for Hamilton.

The Tiger-Cats next play on Monday, Sep. 4 against the Toronto Argonauts at Tim Hortons Field in the first game of the doubleheader that closes out the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend.

Previous post Liberal leadership candidate Bonnie Crombie visits Stoney Creek

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

NewsOpinion

Nothing held back at heated meeting over HATS tiny shelters and surprise site selection by city

August 27, 2023
Sports

TiCats pull a shocker, ending BC Lions home unbeaten streak

August 27, 2023
Politics

Liberal leadership candidate Bonnie Crombie visits Stoney Creek

August 27, 2023
News

Teacher who sparked controversy in Halton now joining HWDSB

August 27, 2023

Related Articles

Watching the Hamilton Cardinals play baseball
NewsSports

Baseball Served with a bundle of charm

Maybe you’re annoyed, disgruntled, anxious, Many of us are. Take my advice...

ByAugust 8, 2023