Sunday , 30 July 2023
News

Ticats lose Bo Levi Mitchell for another six games

July 30, 20231 Mins read312 Views

A lower-leg fracture in his first game back off the injury list will sideline TiCat Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell for another six games. Mitchell suffered the fracture in the final seconds of Friday night’s win over Ottawa. He is scheduled for surgery on Sunday, reports TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

The Ticats issued a statement that said the quarterback was expected to return after six games on the injury list.

Mitchell suffered the injury on the second-last play of the matchup. According to TSN CFL analyst Dave Naylor, the Tiger-Cats expected Mitchell to take a knee on the play and it’s unclear why that did not happen. Mitchell was carried of the field by fellow players and was  later seen on crutches with a walking boot.

Mitchell threw for 354 yards and had two touchdowns with five interceptions as the Tiger-Cats held off the Ottawa Redblacks 16-12.

It was his first game since Week 2, where he suffered a hip injury that kept him out until he made his return Friday.

Hamilton now sits 3-4 on the season, good for second place in the East Division behind the Toronto Argonauts who won their sixth game in a row Saturday over Saskatchewan and are now 6-0

