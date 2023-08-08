Wednesday , 9 August 2023
Ticats and offensive coordinator Condell part ways

Something had to be done; and as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats head into a bye week after a collapse against the Montreal Alouettes, the Cats announced Monday, the club and Offensive Coordinator Tommy Condell have mutually agreed to part ways. Senior Assistant Coach Scott Milanovich will take over the club’s play calling duties. Plagued with injuries at the quarterback position the TiCats are only averaging 20 points a game in their first eight contests.

“This day is quite difficult. Tommy is someone I have known since 2013. He is an exceptional man whose work ethic and creativity are second to none. His history with Hamilton as a Coordinator and development of quarterbacks is undeniably impressive,” Said Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations & Head Coach of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. “He has been on our Ticats coaching staff for seven seasons and has been part of four Eastern Division Championship teams.” 

Milanovich has over 20 years coaching experience, including 11 seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders (2003), Montreal Alouettes (2007-11) and Toronto Argonauts (2012-16). The Butler Pennsylvania is a three-time Grey Cup Champion (2009, ’10, ’12) and was named the CFL’s Coach of the Year in 2012. He previously spent time as a quarterbacks coach in the National Football League with the Indianapolis Colts (2021-22) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-19).

