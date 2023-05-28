Three-year-old boy drowns in pool at Birthday party in Oakville

Halton Police are investigating an apparent drowning in Oakville that took place on Saturday.

In the early evening police were called to residence on Warwick Avenue after a young boy was found and pulled from an inground backyard pool. The boy was without vital signs and despite CPR efforts of first responders, was later pronounced deceased in hospital.

Police say the child did not live at the residence but was attending a birthday party.

The Halton Police Homicide Unit and the Ontario Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The homicide unit investigates all deaths involving children.