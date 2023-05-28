Monday , 29 May 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Three-year-old boy drowns in pool at Birthday party in Oakville
News

Three-year-old boy drowns in pool at Birthday party in Oakville

May 28, 20231 Mins read238 Views

Halton Police are investigating an apparent drowning  in Oakville that took place on Saturday.

In the early evening police were called to residence on Warwick Avenue after a young boy was found and pulled from an inground backyard pool. The boy was without vital signs and despite CPR efforts of first responders,  was later pronounced deceased in hospital.

Police say the child did not live at the residence but was attending a birthday party.

The Halton Police Homicide Unit and the Ontario Coroner’s Office are investigating.

The homicide unit investigates all deaths involving children.

Previous post Province wants to look over shoulders of local planners with new reporting policy

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Three-year-old boy drowns in pool at Birthday party in Oakville

May 28, 2023
News

Province wants to look over shoulders of local planners with new reporting policy

May 28, 2023
News

Provincial cash will enable creation of more than 85 affordable, supportive homes

May 28, 2023
News

Young Couple gunned down in Stoney Creek landlord-tenant dispute

May 28, 2023

Related Articles

News

Province wants to look over shoulders of local planners with new reporting policy

As Bill 23-the Building More Houses Faster Act makes local planning subordinate...

By May 28, 2023
News

Provincial cash will enable creation of more than 85 affordable, supportive homes

Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark was in Hamilton Friday to announce nearly...

By May 28, 2023
News

Young Couple gunned down in Stoney Creek landlord-tenant dispute

A young couple and their landlord are dead following a double homicide...

By May 28, 2023
News

Public has only to June 5 to comment on Main Street two-way conversion

Hamilton roads staff are recommending a two-way conversion of Main Street that...

By May 27, 2023