Three sent to hospital in Melvin Avenue high-rise blaze

Shortly after midnight this morning the Hamilton Fire Department were called to a high-rise fire at 221 Melvin Ave, an 18-storey building. The fire was seen coming from a unit on the 16th floor and additional resources were called in. Firefighters were confronted with a well involved fire in the bedroom along with heavy smoke in the unit and hallway on the 16th floor. The occupant had managed to get out of the unit but appeared to have suffered burns and smoke inhalation. Two other residents from the fire floor were also placed in the care of Paramedics due to smoke inhalation and breathing complaints. All three patients were transported to hospital. The fire was quickly brought under control. The apartment sustained heavy damage. At the time of this report the occupant of the apartment has been admitted to hospital and is in critical but stable condition. Three pets in the fire apartment were found deceased. No other injuries were reported. Damage is estimated to be in the neighbourhood of $250,000. The cause of the fire is not known at this time and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.