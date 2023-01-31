Three major blazes in just over a day under investigation

It’s been a hectic two days for Hamilton fire as they have been forced to respond to three major fires in just over 24 hours. The latest Monday evening was a multiple alarm structure fire at 254 Dundurn St. S. Crews encountered heavy fire on arrival at the third-floor balcony area. The fire is under control and crews are checking the site. All units were unoccupied

Barton Street Hess Street

The Dundurn blaze comes after Hamilton Fire Department were called to 577 Barton Street East between Milton and Stirton Streets early Monday morning. When the crew got inside they saw there was a well involved fire on the 3rd floor. The building was undergoing renovations which allowed the fire to spread into the attic area and through the roof.

Later in the morning fire crews were called to a structure fire at 33 Hess St. S. where a major blaze cause dover $1 Million in damage. The fire marshal has been called in to investigate all three fires.