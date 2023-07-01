Four local notables are honoured with Order of Canada appointments

Hamilton was well represented in the more than 80 appointments to the Order of Canada made Friday by Governor-General Mary Simon. Hamilton Musician Tom Wilson was honoured as was Santee Smith, the Chancellor of McMaster, Dr. Gary Purdy, a metallurgy expert at McMaster and Jeffrey Weitz, and expert in hematology at Mac . Other notables included Toronto Raptor President Masai Ujiri and Musician Andy Kim who were promoted to Officers of the Order. Joining the Order as well was actor-producer Daniel Levy.

The members and their citations include:

Officers

Masai Michael Ujiri, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions on and off the basketball court, as a humanitarian and an NBA president.

Andy Kim, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For his contributions to Canadian music as a trailblazer and legendary artist.

Members

Gary Rush Purdy, C.M.

Hamilton, Ontario

For his innovative contributions to the field of materials science and engineering, and for his dedicated support for refugees, peace efforts and social justice.

Daniel Levy, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario and Los Angeles, California, United States of America

For his trailblazing advocacy of 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and for advancing Canadian television as a critically acclaimed actor, writer, director and producer.

Santee Smith Tekaronhiáhkhwa, C.M.

Ohswé:ken, Six Nations of the Grand River, Ontario

For her contributions as a leading Indigenous artist in performance and dance.

Thomas Cunningham Wilson, C.M.

Hamilton, Ontario

For his multifaceted contributions to the arts in Canada, notably as an iconic musician, as well as for his advocacy of Indigenous communities in Canada.

Jeffrey Ian Weitz, O.C.

Toronto, Ontario

For his outstanding contributions to the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of clotting disorders, and for his leadership in the fields of thrombosis and hemostasis.