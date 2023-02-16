Thursday , 16 February 2023
Third suspect sought in Burlington shooting that struck a woman

The Halton Regional Police Service are  seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a third person believed to be involved in the February 6, 2023, shooting at The Playground Global in Burlington.  The suspect was in the company of the shooter at the time of the shooting and has been captured on surveillance camera.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, at approximately 3:10 pm, officers arrested Kheat Simon (21) of Hamilton and charged him with attempted murder.  He was arrested in a vehicle in Hamilton.  On the date of the shooting, he was believed to be operating the vehicle in which he and the shooter fled the scene. Also on February 10, 2023, at approximately 7:15 pm, officers arrested Olupelumi Falodun (20) of Hamilton.  He was arrested in a vehicle in Oakville.  He is believed to be the person responsible for the shooting on February 6, and has been charged with attempted murder.

 Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the 3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316.

