Saturday , 22 July 2023
Lifestyle

Third annual “Authors in the Park” will feature 30 writers

July 22, 2023

The third annual “Authors in the Park” will take place in Victoria Park on Sunday, August 6, 2023, 1-5 p.m.

Organizer Bill King calls it “A Free Festival for Hamilton Readers and Writers.” The festival has attracted tremendous interest this year and over 30 local published authors have signed on to bring their books to Victoria Park.

There will also be author readings and interviews throughout the afternoon, and a variety of other events

There will also be children’s activities, walking tours of Victoria Park, a raffle, exhibits, and music by Melissa Marie Walker.

Said organizer King, “I’ve been surprised by the growth and interest as I started the festival informally so that a few authors could get together and share their work. I am hoping it will continue to grow and help to forge and build a local literary community. Many of the authors coming to the festival have written about Hamilton, or have written stories and novels set in Hamilton. This is vital to continue to build city spirit and pride – especially at a time when the city of Hamilton is often unjustly maligned.”

