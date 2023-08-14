Thieves swiped perfume and threatened store staff with pepper spray

Hamilton Police seek the public’s assistance with identifying two suspects involved in robbery.

On August 4, shortly before 10:00 p.m., two males entered a retail store in the area of Greys Road and Highway #8. They caught the attention of an employee, when she observed the males concealing perfume bottles in their pockets and a reusable bag. The employee confronted the suspects, at which point she was threatened with the use of pepper spray before the suspects fled the store.

Fortunately, no one sustained any injuries and the pepper spray was not used.

The suspects fled with over $1000 worth of product.

Suspect one description: male, white, 5 foot, skinny build, short blonde hair, black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Suspect two description: male, black, 6’3, med build, black hair corn rows, yellow sweater, and black pants.

Anyone with any information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Jacek Przednowek by calling 905-540-6336 or contact Staff Sergeant Mark Wright 905-546-3849.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com