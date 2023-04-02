Thieves made getaway on scooters

Toronto Police are investigating a grocery robbery by a band of thieves who made theor getaway on scooters.
On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., police responded to a Robbery call in the Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue area.
It is reported that:
- four suspects entered a grocery store
- the loss prevention officer noticed two of the suspects putting numerous items into a shopping cart
- the two suspect then walked past the cash register without paying for the items
- the loss prevention officer approached the two suspects
- one of the suspects indicated he had a firearm in his possession
- the loss prevention officer obtained two bags of groceries before the two suspects fled the store
- the third suspect then assaulted the loss prevention officer prior to fleeing with the fourth suspect
- all four suspect fled the area in an unknown direction
Suspect #1 is described as male, 30-35 years old, 6’0″-6’2″, with a mark under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a black sweater with a gold “OVO” logo on the front, black sweatpants, and white headphones.
Suspect #2 is described as male, 27-28 years old, 5’9″-5’10”, 170 lbs., with short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a navy blue jacket, track pants, white shoes, riding a black scooter.
Suspect #3 is described as male, 5’6″-5’10”, and 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue jacket, and riding an electric scooter with a light on the front.
Suspect #4 is described as female, 25-35 years old, 5’6″, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white/grey “Nike” jacket, black pants, and riding a black scooter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
