Monday , 3 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Thieves made getaway on scooters
News

Thieves made getaway on scooters

April 2, 20231 Mins read197 Views

Toronto Police are investigating a grocery robbery by a band of thieves who made theor getaway on scooters.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., police responded to a Robbery call in the Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue area.

It is reported that:

  • four suspects entered a grocery store
  • the loss prevention officer noticed two of the suspects putting numerous items into a shopping cart
  • the two suspect then walked past the cash register without paying for the items
  • the loss prevention officer approached the two suspects
  • one of the suspects indicated he had a firearm in his possession
  • the loss prevention officer obtained two bags of groceries before the two suspects fled the store
  • the third suspect then assaulted the loss prevention officer prior to fleeing with the fourth suspect
  • all four suspect fled the area in an unknown direction

Suspect #1 is described as male, 30-35 years old, 6’0″-6’2″, with a mark under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a black sweater with a gold “OVO” logo on the front, black sweatpants, and white headphones.

Suspect #2 is described as male, 27-28 years old, 5’9″-5’10”, 170 lbs., with short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a navy blue jacket, track pants, white shoes, riding a black scooter.

Suspect #3 is described as male, 5’6″-5’10”, and 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue jacket, and riding an electric scooter with a light on the front.

Suspect #4 is described as female, 25-35 years old, 5’6″, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white/grey “Nike” jacket, black pants, and riding a black scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

Previous post Five arrested in daylight gun incident on east mountain

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

81-year old pedestrian dies after being hit by cyclist in Niagara

April 2, 2023
News

Scrap opinion poll reporting in last two weeks of campaign: Ontario Chief Elections Officer

April 2, 2023
News

Report on Hamilton’s COVID response shows unprecedented level of mobilization of a disparate health care system

April 2, 2023
News

Thieves made getaway on scooters

April 2, 2023

Related Articles

News

81-year old pedestrian dies after being hit by cyclist in Niagara

An 81 year old woman has died after she was struck by...

By April 2, 2023
News

Scrap opinion poll reporting in last two weeks of campaign: Ontario Chief Elections Officer

Greg Essensa, Ontario’s Chief Electoral Officer thinks public opinion polls may have...

By April 2, 2023
News

Report on Hamilton’s COVID response shows unprecedented level of mobilization of a disparate health care system

Looking at a timeline of the COVID pandemic in Hamilton from early...

By April 2, 2023
News

Five arrested in daylight gun incident on east mountain

Four young people were arrested on gun charges Saturday, two of them...

By April 2, 2023