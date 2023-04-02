Thieves made getaway on scooters

Toronto Police are investigating a grocery robbery by a band of thieves who made theor getaway on scooters.

On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., police responded to a Robbery call in the Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue area.

It is reported that:

four suspects entered a grocery store

the loss prevention officer noticed two of the suspects putting numerous items into a shopping cart

the two suspect then walked past the cash register without paying for the items

the loss prevention officer approached the two suspects

one of the suspects indicated he had a firearm in his possession

the loss prevention officer obtained two bags of groceries before the two suspects fled the store

the third suspect then assaulted the loss prevention officer prior to fleeing with the fourth suspect

all four suspect fled the area in an unknown direction

Suspect #1 is described as male, 30-35 years old, 6’0″-6’2″, with a mark under his left eye. He was last seen wearing a red baseball hat, a black sweater with a gold “OVO” logo on the front, black sweatpants, and white headphones.

Suspect #2 is described as male, 27-28 years old, 5’9″-5’10”, 170 lbs., with short hair. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a navy blue jacket, track pants, white shoes, riding a black scooter.

Suspect #3 is described as male, 5’6″-5’10”, and 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a blue jacket, and riding an electric scooter with a light on the front.

Suspect #4 is described as female, 25-35 years old, 5’6″, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a white/grey “Nike” jacket, black pants, and riding a black scooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.