Wednesday , 2 August 2023
Feature

The Well Hamilton Unveils commemorative wall, “Well Noted”

August 1, 20231 Mins read225 Views

This Friday, the Well Hamilton at 161 Wellington Street North (the former Wellington Tavern) will unveil “Well Noted” – a commemorative wall dedicated to celebrating Two Spirit & LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, plus) history by recognizing outstanding members of our community.  “Well Noted” will be an ongoing project and new honourees will be added each year. For its inaugural year over 30 members of the community will be recognized. The Well Hamilton’s owner John Ribson will MC the event and will be joined by Drag Artists Miss Drew and Coco Lachine along with members of The International Imperial Court System.

“Our history is a testament to the passion, tenacity and grit of our community members. “Well Noted” shines a light on those who have dedicated themselves to a more just world whether it be by challenging laws, breaking down barriers, shutting down hate, creating wellness or sharing stories”, says John Ribson. “They have embodied hope and continue to fight for a future where we are all free to love whom we choose and be our true selves no matter our sexual orientation or gender identity. “Well Noted” is symbol of our gratitude and appreciation for the work brave heroic members of our rainbow family have done and continue to do.”

Owner John Ribson
The Well interior

The Well Hamilton is an all-inclusive safe-space for Two Spirit & LGBTQIA+ community members and their allies. From brunches to bingo, game nights to drag shows, karaoke to dancing – The Well Hamilton is a one-stop party destination. DJ’s keep the dance floor jumping while go-go dancers keep the party HOT from 11pm till close. The Well Hamilton’s staff is an all-star team of the best in the biz.

Two Spirit & LGBTQIA+ bars are more than a meeting place to have a drink with friends. They serve as community centres, political hubs, wellness clinics, theatres, pulpits, wedding chapels and funeral homes.

