Friday , 10 March 2023
The Cottage is Open at Gage Park

March 10, 20231 Mins read169 Views

On a snowy winter day the gardeners at the Gage Park Greenhouse have opened the cottage for us. The annual Spring Tide Bulb Show opens today with a tantalizing theme of At the Cottage. The boats, the kayaks, the docks, general store and the cottage itself are framed with swaths of daffodils, tulips and branches in bloom. It’s a perfect thing to counter a winter that doesn’t want to go away.

Neil Schofield, greenhouse supervisor at Gage Park says managing the flowers to be at peak bloom is one of the major challenges when putting on the show. The bulb show is a lovely companion to the tropical greenhouse display that visitors will see on the way in to Spring Tide. When I visited yesterday, people were relaxing among the palms and banana trees in the tropical greenhouse, while gardeners put on the finishing touches on the bulb show.

The free show is open from 9 am to 5 pm everyday until March 19th. Visitors can also enjoy treats from a cafe, a vendor market and flower shop on site. Afterwards, take a stroll through the grounds of historic Gage Park , one of Hamilton’s most beautiful parks.

Spring Tide at the Gage Park Greenhouse
Kathy Renwald Photo
The theme of the show is At the Cottage
A tour of the Spring Tide Bulb Show at Gage Park

More info on Gage Park bulb show

https://www.hamilton.ca/things-do/festivals-events/spring-tide-bulb-show

