The Bay Observer’s tortuous journey through a Freedom of Information request

The Toronto Globe and Mail has inaugurated a new investigative series called Secret Canada where it catalogues and exposes the many flaws in Canada’s Access to Information system. In a series of articles the Globe has listed the various government jurisdictions in Canada and ranked them against criteria such as length of time taken to release information and completeness of the information that is eventually released. The record is pretty bad. With very few exceptions, most government organizations take well beyond the mandatory 30 days to acknowledge a Freedom of Information request, and when the information is released, it often is so heavily redacted as to be of no value. The Globe has already made a contribution to the issue by sharing a system whereby information that has already been released as part of an FOI can be accessed by others without the usual delays.

It all started in December 2021

The Bay Observer has had several experiences with FOI related to the City of Hamilton. Some of them have been positive, but in recent years, there appears to be more difficulty in accessing routine information. For example, in late 2021, the Bay Observer became aware of the existence of a consultant report that was prepared for Hamilton Water on the condition of the City’s underground water and wastewater pipes. The report was conducted apparently, to determine the impact that would be created by the boom in development anticipated with the construction of the LRT on the city’s water and wastewater system. LRT enthusiasts and anti-sprawl advocates had been arguing for years that developers could continue to tap into the existing sewer and water system at will.

What the report said

In short, the report, as the By Observer only later learned, said that while new development in itself would not strain the wastewater system, the system was extremely vulnerable right now to stormwater causing raw sewage to flow into the environment. A companion report warned that Hamilton had to take steps to stop discharging sewage into the Harbour, or else the Environment Ministry might start refusing to sign off on growth proposals. To fix the problem could end up costing $1 Billion over 20 years and even in the medium term, something like $367 Million would need to be spent, only $90 million of which was in the budget.

The FOI Journey Began

The Bay Observer filed an FOI request for a copy of the report in December 2021 which was promptly acknowledged.

The Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act requires that a decision about whether the information will be released be given within 30 days of the application. More than120 days passed with no word, and we wrote the City FOI office asking why we had not received an answer. We also contacted City Manager Janette Smith on April 27 th 2022, who sent an email to the FOI office inquiring about the status of our FOI request.

2022, who sent an email to the FOI office inquiring about the status of our FOI request. On May 9, 2022, the city FOI office indicated that third parties were being advised of the request and that under the legislation they had 20 days to respond.

43 days later, the Bay Observer, hearing nothing within the 20 day limit, requested an update.

Hearing nothing, on July 22, seven months after our original filing, we elevated our request to a senior member of the City’s FOI team writing, “it is clear staff are dragging their feet on advising you office of the existence of the report…I have always valued the cooperation I have received from your office and you personally, but there is a problem somewhere in the system; and with what is coming out of this Red Hill Inquiry, it appears the message hasn’t trickled down to Public Works yet…”

What the Bay Observer missed was that in August of 2022 PW staff decided they better share the report with the Public Works Committee. August is the traditional holiday month at Hamilton City Hall with typically only one meeting of committees and with usually a lot of information is covered quickly. Of the eleven members of the committee, four were not seeking re-election, three of whom did not attend, and three of those in attendance were defeated in the subsequent election. The report garnered less than 20 minutes of questions and discussion, mainly involving Councillors Danko and Maureen Wilson.

Even though the essence of the report the Bay Observer was seeking had been presented to Councillors, there was still no response to the Bay Observer’s FOI.

Finally in October of 2022, the City’s FOI department advised the Bay Observer that there was indeed a report but added, “I have reviewed the record(s) and note that the interests of the third party may be affected by disclosure of the record.” They promised a decision within 30 days. The Bay Observer responded, writing “If there are legitimate reasons for redacting personal information, I would be ok with that; but I will be on the watch for any attempt to use third-party privacy as a means of suppressing the report.”

On April 6, 2023 having heard nothing on our FOI request after almost 18 months we wrote the city as follows: “This is to advise that I have filed an appeal to the Ontario Freedom of Information Office as well as the provincial Ombudsman for the resolution of this matter which was originally filed in December 2021. Pending the results of those appeals I also intend to file a complaint to the Auditor General of Hamilton, adding “there will also be media coverage, whether the file ,is released or not.

Later that day we received the entire file.

The Bay Observer has filed several FOI requests with the city in past and were generally pleased with the cooperation received from the FOI office. We don’t think they were responsible for the delays we encountered.

One can only speculate why the raw file was still being withheld months after Council had been given the rough outline. One of the measures that were recommended calls for high rise buildings to install their own wastewater storage and release systems. Possibly there was concern that the $1 Billion price tag was being revealed at the same time as the city was finishing up the $600 million upgrades to the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant. Maybe there was concern about anything that could cast the slightest shadow on the city’s LRT plans. Sometime later this summer council will get a look at a plan to pay for the upgrades that are needed in the short and medium term, but an unexpected significant increase in household water bills is almost a certainty.