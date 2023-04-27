Friday , 28 April 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home News Tense News Conference regarding Toronto LRT delays
News

Tense News Conference regarding Toronto LRT delays

April 27, 20231 Mins read285 Views

Normally when there is a subway construction announcement, it is Premier Doug Ford who  is front and centre, but perhaps Ford sensed something, because today it was Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney on her own to make an announcement regarding progress on  the 8 kilometer extension of the Yonge Street North subway. Once the announcement of a pre-tendering process for the extension was out of the way, virtually every question for the Minister was related to the delays plaguing the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, and the questions were direct.

Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster had to stand next to the minister as reporters asked Mulroney why, as is rumored, there is serious discussion of giving Verster a big raise that would take his salary close to $1 million per year.

On the question of when the transit public  might expect to see the Crosstown ready for use, Minister Mulroney refused to provide a date, saying the government. through Metrolinx, had been unable to get a “credible” completion date from the contractor, Crossllinx Transit Systems (CTS). She pointed to the many breakdowns following the rushed opening of the Ottawa LRT as a reason for not opening a transit line to the public before it has been thoroughly checked out. Her ministry had ordered an inquiry into that project’s many operational problems, but it was not an Ontario or Metrolinx project.

For his part, Phil Verster seemed to add to the impression that the project lacked oversight when he admitted that a stretch of the track was not properly spaced by a few millimeters and that it posed a risk of derailment. He was unable to provide an answer to a reporter who asked how such an error could go undetected up to this point. A caller to the Kelly Cutrara radio talk show said concrete from one of the new Crosstown stations  had to be broken up and hauled away due to an unidentified  deficiency. At one point he said Metrolinx had no control over how CTS schedules its work. The best estimate for the opening of the Crosstown now is not this year but maybe in 2024

Previous post Hamilton Public urged to weigh in on 30-year wastewater and transit plans key to support anticipated growth

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

News

Tense News Conference regarding Toronto LRT delays

April 27, 2023
News

Hamilton Public urged to weigh in on 30-year wastewater and transit plans key to support anticipated growth

April 27, 2023
Lifestyle

BYOB takes on additional meaning as LCBO phases out paper bags

April 27, 2023
Business

Post-Pandemic bounce-back for Hamilton International Airport

April 27, 2023

Related Articles

News

Hamilton Public urged to weigh in on 30-year wastewater and transit plans key to support anticipated growth

Last year Hamilton Water staff presented the outgoing council with two reports...

By April 27, 2023
LifestyleNews

Its spring: pick up free trees, compost in Hamilton

With the arrival of Spring,  Hamilton is launching its first of three...

By April 27, 2023
News

Hamilton Councillors’ office budgets get a boost on third try

Hamilton Council has Ok’d a proposal by Waterdown Councillor Ted McMeekin who...

By April 26, 2023
News

Police investigate possible connection between fatal collision and impaired driving incident

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision  that took...

By April 26, 2023