Tell City of Hamilton how you feel about services

The City of Hamilton wants to hear what the community thinks about three service areas, through surveys which launched February 13. The first round of surveys, covering, Parking, Police and Waste Management services, closes on March 20, 2023.

The City is asking residents to share their feedback to ensure future taxpayer dollars are being spent consistent with the community’s needs and expectations while meeting legislative requirements and standards.

The City has already conducted surveys on the core assets (roads, engineered structures, water, wastewater, stormwater) in early 2022 and is planning to conduct surveys for all City services throughout 2023 and 2024. In addition, regular engagement will be held every year to ensure valuable public input is received regularly.

Community feedback is vital to preparing the Asset Management Plan, and to ensure the thoughts, opinions and satisfaction levels are thoughtfully considered as the plan, priorities and strategies are developed.

The online engagement survey for Parking, Police and Waste Management Services runs until March 20, 2023. Residents can learn more and take the survey in the following ways:

• Online, by visiting: www.engage.hamilton.ca/ServicesAssetsReview

• Over the phone, by calling 905 546-2424 ext. 1110 (weekdays between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm)

• Paper copies of the survey are available at City Municipal Service centres and public libraries