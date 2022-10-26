Teenaged girls arrested in Weekend Shooting

Two teenaged girls have been charged in connection with a weekend shooting incident and a warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old. Hamilton Police have arrested a 17-year-old and 19-year-old female of Hamilton for their involvement in a shooting that occurred this weekend.

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, shortly after 1:00 p.m., Hamilton Police responded to a shooting in the area of George Street and Caroline Street, in which several shots were fired inside a residence.

The victim, an 18-year-old male sustained non-life-threatening injuries resulting from a gunshot.

On Monday, October 24, 2002, Hamilton Police arrested and charged a 22-year-old male of Hamilton.

Hamilton Police have since arrested, a 17-year-old female youth and 19-year-old female, both of Hamilton.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Noah Alexander Mervyn Sheridan, a 19-year-old male of Hamilton.

Hamilton Police are appealing to area residents to check their security cameras between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 23, for any suspicious activity and to contact police. Alternatively, anyone was driving in the area and have dash camera footage that would be suitable for review they are asked to contact investigators.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation into this crime are asked to contact detectives at 905-546-3816 or Central Staff Sergeants at 905-546-4725.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com