Man facing homicide charges after a Hamilton family gathering turns violent

Hamilton Police have charged 22-year-old Laureano Bistoyong with first degree murder after a stabbing death on Hamilton’s East Mountain.

Sunday, Hamilton Police were called to a residence on Cadham Blvd just after 10:00 p.m. for multiple 911 calls. Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old male victim who had been stabbed by his 22-year-old cousin at a family gathering.

The victim was transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Bistoyong was arrested this morning and charged with first degree murder. He was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

The victim’s family is devastated by their loss and have asked for privacy. They do not wish to release the name of their son at this time and Hamilton Police will respect their wishes.

Hamilton Police credited witnesses who came forward and provided statements. Investigators are still looking into what took place and the motive behind this tragic event. Anyone who has additional information is urged to contact Detective Girgenti at 905-546-3874.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com