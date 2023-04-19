Teen badly hurt in mountain pedestrian auto collision

Hamilton Police are investigating a serious accident Monday night involving an 18-year-old young woman who was struck by a car. The teen was crossing on the west side of the intersection of Mud Street and Winterberry Street in Hamilton. At the same time, a Jeep Wrangler that was being driven by an 18-year-old Hamilton female, was turning left, from northbound on Winterberry Street to westbound on Mud Street where it struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian was knocked to the ground and suffered a serious head injury.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Jeep remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the collision or drivers who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-546-4753.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit your anonymous tips online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com