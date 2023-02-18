Teacher’s giant breasts mostly reserved for the classroom: NY Post Exclusive

There’s more unwanted international news attention for the Halton District School Board. The New York Post has run an exclusive story and photo layout showing the Halton High School teacher who has been dressing as a woman and wearing giant prosthetic breasts in class,

frequently appears outside the class in male garb. The post story says Kayla Lemeiux “rarely wears them outside of school — raising questions about whether the vulgar costume is just an act.”

The Post quotes a neighbour who lives in the same apartment complex as Lemieux as saying, “he wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently…he puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit.”

The reference to police is in connection with wellness checks police have been conducting following death threats against the Halton teacher.

The question of imposing a dress code for Halton teachers was raised at a raucous meeting of the Halton District School Board last week when dozens of parents showed up to demand such a policy. The Board already has a dress code policy for students and parents are demanding that it be extended to teachers as well.

The full story and pictures can be accessed here. https://t.co/9QmrUkjVNP