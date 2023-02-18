Saturday , 18 February 2023
Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas Fresh Perspective for Hamilton, Burlington and surrounding areas
Home Lifestyle Teacher’s giant breasts mostly reserved for the classroom: NY Post Exclusive
Lifestyle

Teacher’s giant breasts mostly reserved for the classroom: NY Post Exclusive

NY paper finds Kayla Lemieux frequently dresses as male

February 18, 20231 Mins read141 Views

There’s more unwanted international news attention for the Halton District School Board. The New York Post has run an exclusive story and photo layout showing the Halton High School teacher who has been dressing as a woman and wearing giant prosthetic breasts in class,

frequently appears outside the class in male garb. The post story says Kayla Lemeiux “rarely wears them outside of school — raising questions about whether the vulgar costume is just an act.”

The Post quotes a neighbour who lives in the same apartment complex as Lemieux as saying, “he wears prosthetic breasts extremely infrequently…he puts the breasts on to teach, occasionally when he goes for a walk or when the cops visit.”

The reference to police is in connection with wellness checks police have been conducting following death threats against the Halton teacher.

The question of imposing a dress code for Halton teachers was raised at a raucous meeting of the Halton District School Board last week when dozens of parents showed up to demand such a policy. The Board already has a dress code policy for students and parents are demanding that it be extended to teachers as well.

The full story and pictures can be accessed here. https://t.co/9QmrUkjVNP

Previous post 85-year-old former Halton and Hamilton teacher facing historical sexual assault charges

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Lifestyle

Teacher’s giant breasts mostly reserved for the classroom: NY Post Exclusive

February 18, 2023
News

85-year-old former Halton and Hamilton teacher facing historical sexual assault charges

February 18, 2023
News

One of two arrested in Stoney Creek break-in and assault was on probation

February 18, 2023
Business

High-Speed rail inching along with announcement of Request for Qualifications

February 18, 2023

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Taste of Burlington back for 15th year with prix-fixe menus

Taste of Burlington, is celebrating its 15th year with rich and diverse...

By February 13, 2023
Lifestyle

Black History Month: BIPOC Hockey Fan Celebrates Black & Biracial NHL Players with Extensive Card Collection

Dean Barnes, an avid hockey card collector since childhood, has collected the...

By February 13, 2023
Lifestyle

Soupfest is back and live at the Convention Centre

Soupfest, for 21 years one of Hamilton’s most popular fundraisers, is back...

By February 12, 2023
Lifestyle

Astronomy:Spooky Eyes

The night sky is a fantastic collection of tiny dots. Most of...

By February 11, 2023