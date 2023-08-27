Monday , 28 August 2023
News

Teacher who sparked controversy in Halton now joining HWDSB

August 27, 20231 Mins read522 Views

Confirming weeks of rumours, the Toronto Sun is reporting that the teacher Kayla Lemieux whose appearance in Halton District School board wearing large prosthetic breasts attracted international attention, is now joining the Hamilton District School Board. The Sun obtained a copy of a letter that went out to parents of students attending Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School on Upper Sherman. In a memo to parents obtained by the Toronto Sun, Principal Tom Fisher said the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board school has “an obligation to uphold individual rights and treat everyone with dignity and respect” and “should the school be subject to any disruptions or protests; we are committed to communicating with you as openly and as frequently as possible to ensure student safety – and to share any operational plans.” He notified parents that the situation could subject the school to “heightened public interest.” That was the case in Halton where the controversy attracted news coverage from the New York Post and the Daily Mail in the UK.

Ennis and Robinson-Petrazzini

Lemieux’s appearance in Halton classrooms last term angered parents who demanded The Halton  District School Board implement a dress code. The Board voted for a dress code but Halton Director of Education Curtis Ennis repeatedly told the board that a dress code could not be implemented because it would amount to changing an employee’s work conditions while they were in labour negotiations. Later it was announced that Lemieux was no longer in the classroom. Before coming to Halton, Ennis was a superintendent of the Toronto District School Board where he worked alongside HDSB’s current Director of Education, Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini for several years.

Oakville teen missing since Friday

