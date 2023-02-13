Taste of Burlington back for 15th year with prix-fixe menus

Taste of Burlington, is celebrating its 15th year with rich and diverse culinary offerings in convenient prix-fixe menus. Starting February 21st and running to March 12th, 2023, residents and visitors can taste-test their way through the city.

This season there are more than 25 participating restaurants with a wide range of menus from fine dining to quick lunches.

“Taste of Burlington is the city’s most appetizing event and it takes place at the most convenient time of year. It gives visitors and residents a chance to sample the best of our foodie scene. We encourage everyone to get out there and try something new with a mix of unique menus and old favourites.”, says Kristene Smith, Executive Director.

This winter program features the following restaurants: Barra Fion, Bistro Restaurant and Lounge at the Courtyard, Burlington Pump & Bistro, Burro Tacos, Cherry House Restaurant, District Kitchen + Bar, Downtown Bistro, Earl’s Kitchen + Bar, El Inka, Familia Fine Foods, Gator Teds, Industria Pizza & Bar, Isabelle’s, Jackson’s Landing, Lowville Bistro, Milestones Grill & Bar, Montfort Mediterranean Gill – Brant, Paradiso Burlington, Pepe and Lela’s, Pepperwood Bistro, Pizza Boat, Rock Bistro @ RBG, SB Prime, Scaddabush, Spencer’s at the Waterfront, The Express Italian Eatery, The Platter Company, and The Slye Fox.

See a full list of participating businesses, by visiting https://tasteofburlington.ca/prix-fixe-program/