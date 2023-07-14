Friday , 14 July 2023
Swoop cancels Hamilton-Las Vegas flights after July 26.

July 14, 2023

Anyone who booked a flight to Las Vegas from Hamilton after July 26 will have to make other arrangements. Swoop has announced it has cancelled all flights between Hamilton and Las Vegas after that date. Swoop is offering refunds to passengers who had booked flights after July 26th and those customers have already been notified by email of the change.

As was recently announced, Swoop is being phased out as a separate carrier from its owner WestJet and it is not clear yet whether the company will be offering discount service from Hamilton Airport afterwards. Other Swoop flights to and from Hamilton have so far not been affected.

