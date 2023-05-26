Friday , 26 May 2023
Swoop Air offering discounts to Canadian destinations from Hamilton

May 26, 2023

Swoop air is offering some deeply discounted fares for last minute Canadian getaways.

 Everyday low fares terms and conditions: Seasonal start and end dates apply and are indicated in the booking flow. Fares are valid until May 30, 2023, or while seats last.  Prices displayed are subject to change and are not guaranteed until payment is made and accepted. Seats at these fares are limited, and may not be available on all flights. Non-refundable. Fares are valid on new online web bookings only. Learn more about baggage and optional fees at www.FlySwoop.com/Optional-Services-and-Fees.

