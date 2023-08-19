Monday , 21 August 2023
News

Suspected sextortionist nabbed: Halton man blackmailed with intimate images

August 19, 2023

The long arm of the law reached all the way to Drumheller Alberta as Halton Regional Police Service  laid charges in relation to an online extortion investigation.

In December of 2022, the HRPS received information that a suspect was using various social media platforms to coerce a victim (an adult male) into sending money.  The suspect obtained intimate images of the victim and then threatened to distribute the images online if payment was not made.

Investigators with the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau launched an eight-month investigation which identified the suspect residing in the Province of Alberta.

On August 16, 2023, with the assistance of investigators with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police – Drumheller detachment, Brandon Bulechowsky (25) of Drumheller, Alberta was arrested.  He has been charged with:

Extortion

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Bulechowsky, also charged with Failure to Comply with Probation,  was released on an Undertaking.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims pertaining to Bulechowsky and are asking anyone with information or may have been victimized by him to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

The following social media profile handles were used by Bulechowsky:

Snapchat: Emily_jauntyy07

Instagram: Emily_jauntyy

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers ” at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.

The HRPS would like to remind residents that sextortion is a form of blackmail and can happen to anyone.  If someone is a victim of sextortion, they can report sextortion to the Halton Regional Police Service by calling the non-emergency number at 905-825-4777.

Additional online safety tips can be found here: https://www.haltonpolice.ca/en/staying-safe/cyber-safety.aspx

Previous post Breaking: Strike Averted: CUPE and City of Hamilton reach tentative agreement

