Suspected pickpockets arrested  after Flamborough Downs theft

Halton Police say they have caught up with two men after a patron at Elements Casino in Flamborough had his wallet and keys lifted.

The incident occurred in February when the victim attended Elements Casino in Dundas, where at approximately 5:00 am, his wallet and the keys to his residence were stolen from his jacket. Two male suspects were believed to be involved in the theft. Shortly after the theft, a suspect went to the victim’s residence in Oakville (Glenhampton Road and Postmaster Drive) using the victim’s stolen house key to break in. Approximately $8000 worth of personal items and bank cards were stolen. One of the suspects used the stolen bank cards to make fraudulent purchases in Oakville and the Niagara Region.

The two male suspects were later identified, and on May 16th, the Halton Regional Police executed two Criminal Code search warrants at a residence in Hamilton and Grimsby. As a result, a 50-year-old man from Hamilton and a 38-year-old man from Grimsby were arrested and charged a string of charges.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4777 ext. 2216.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or through the web at www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca.