Suspect visited same home twice to deface Pride flags

Hamilton Police are investigating the incidents involving two Pride flags at the same residence, which are believed to be hate-motivated incidents.

On Monday, June 12, 2023, in the early morning hours, an unknown suspect walked up to a residential driveway in the area of Edgemont Street North and forcibly removed a Pride flag from the victim’s vehicle, causing damage to the flag.

On Sunday, June 18, 2023, in the early morning hours, it is believed that the same suspect returned to the Edgemont Street North residence and broke a front window containing a Pride flag.

Anyone with any information to provide regarding the investigation, are asked to contact Detective Constable Gorrges at 905-546-2957or email ngorrges@hamiltonpolice.ca

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.