Suspect rushed out of a house waving a gun

Hamilton Police have arrested a 21-year-old male, after a firearm was pointed at a member of the public.

On Saturday, shortly before 7:00p.m. Hamilton Police were called to the area of Centennial Parkway and Neil Avenue for reports of an individual with a firearm. A man was walking his dog in the area, when a male exited a residence, began yelling and pointed a firearm at the victim. The citizen called police.

Police immediately set up a perimeter in the area, located the suspect and became involved in a foot pursuit, where the male suspect ran into a commercial business. Police affected the arrest and located a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

The accused, Devan Frank Butler, a 21-year-old man of Hamilton, has been charged with a number of firearm and assault counts.

Devan Frank Butler’s bail was opposed.

Since the beginning of the year, Hamilton Police have seized 80 crime guns– a 45 % increase year to date from 2022.

