Tuesday , 6 June 2023
News

Suspect rushed out of a house waving a gun

June 5, 20231 Mins read192 Views

Hamilton Police have arrested a 21-year-old male, after a firearm was pointed at a member of the public.  

On Saturday, shortly before 7:00p.m. Hamilton Police were called to the area of Centennial Parkway and Neil Avenue for reports of an individual with a firearm. A man was walking his dog in the area, when a male exited a residence, began yelling and pointed a firearm at the victim. The citizen called police.

Police immediately set up a perimeter in the area, located the suspect and became involved in a foot pursuit, where the male suspect ran into a commercial business. Police affected the arrest and located a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun.

The accused, Devan Frank Butler, a 21-year-old man of Hamilton, has been charged with a number of firearm and assault counts.

    Devan Frank Butler’s bail was opposed.

    Since the beginning of the year, Hamilton Police have seized 80 crime guns– a 45 % increase year to date from 2022.  

    To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com

