Suspect identified in daylight Central Mountain Shooting

Hamilton Police have released a photo and identification of a suspect in a shooting incident, which resulted in a 36-year-old Hamilton resident receiving non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, 3, shortly after 1:30 p.m., police were called to the area of East 18th Street in the City of Hamilton for a shooting. It is the third shooting incident in the central mountain area this year.

An ongoing investigation has identified the suspect as Frank Anthony DIMILLO. Police are seeking the public’s help in locating him.

Frank Anthony DIMILLO is wanted by the Hamilton Police for assault and weapons charges.

Police are warning the public not to approach the suspect and to call 911 if the suspect is spotted..

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation are asked to contact Detective David Brewster of the Investigative Services Division at (905) 546-4067.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com