Suspect broke into King East Laundromat

Hamilton Police are hoping somebody can identify a man who broke into a laundromat back in November

The break in occurred on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, shortly before 2:00a.m., when an unknown suspect gained entry to a laundromat at King Street East near Cochrane Rd. by prying the laundry room door open.

The suspect is described as : male, white, medium build, 20-30 years old with a scar on the left eyebrow.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or any other information could assist police with the investigation into this crime, are asked to contact Detective Constable Sarah Ricker 905-546-8938 or Staff Sergeant Shane Groombridge 905-546-2991 of the B.E.A.R. Unit.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com