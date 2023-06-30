Suspect broke into downtown mosque: Police make quick arrest

Hamilton Police have successfully apprehended a suspect involved in a break and enter incident at the Ibrahim Mosque, which occurred on June 28, 2023.

Upon receiving notification from a member of the community, Hamilton Police promptly responded to the scene. Police were able to quickly apprehend the suspect before any further damage could occur.

The suspect has been identified as 51-year-old Sean Wood of Hamilton. Wood is currently in police custody and will be facing charges of Break and Enter – Commit and Possession of Burglary Tools.

Police gave credit to members of the community “for their vigilance and cooperation in reporting the incident. The collaboration between law enforcement and community members played a vital role in the successful resolution of this incident.”

Anyone with any information that could assist police with this investigation, are asked to contact the D/C B. Smith of the Hamilton Police Service B.E.A.R. Unit at (905) 546-8925 or D/Sgt. S. Groombridge (905) 546-2991.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.